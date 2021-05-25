'Enough is enough:' George Floyd's family visits Capitol Hill on anniversary of death
The family of George Floyd visited Washington on the anniversary of his death and urged Congress to act on the George Floyd Policing Act.
The family of George Floyd visits Washington DC on the anniversary of his death to mourn with President Joe Biden and prod Congress..
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old killed at the hands of Minneapolis police...