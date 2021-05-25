Dylann Roof death sentence appeal focuses on Charleston church shooter's capacity to stand trial

The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation was wrongly allowed to represent himself during a critical phase of his trial, his attorneys argued Tuesday, saying Dylann Roof's continuing “delusional belief” he’d be saved by White nationalists — but only if he kept mental health evidence out of his defense — should have shown his trial judge he wasn't competent.

