Biden to Visit Tulsa to Mark Centennial of Massacre of Black Community
President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa on June 1 to commemorate the centennial of the city's Race Massacre, the White House announced, USA Today reports.Full Article
Citing “unexpected circumstances,” The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has canceled Remember + Rise, a live..