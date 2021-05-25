Mark York, 'The Office' actor who played Billy Merchant, dies at 55
Published
Actor Mark York, best known for his role in "The Office," passed away in Ohio after a brief, unexpected illness.Full Article
Published
Actor Mark York, best known for his role in "The Office," passed away in Ohio after a brief, unexpected illness.Full Article
Actor Mark York, Billy Merchant on 'The Office,' dead at 55
Actor Mark York who is best known for his role on Billy Merchant on 'The Office' has passed away this week aged 55 after a brief..