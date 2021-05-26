Juan Williams Exits as Host of ‘The Five,’ Will Remain With Fox News (Video)

Juan Williams announced Wednesday evening that he will leave ‘The Five’ but remain on Fox News as a political analyst.



“This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said during the show May 26. “Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I will be staying in D.C. I will be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”



Check out the full clip of Williams’ departure announcement and a highlight reel of his time at “The Five” at the top of the page.



Williams has been a Fox News contributor since 1997. He joined “The Five” in 2011 as one of its liberal voices alongside co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters.



More to come…







