After San Jose shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks, 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

After San Jose shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks, 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

USATODAY.com

Published

There have been 15 mass killings in 2021, each with at least four fatal victims, according to an AP/USA TODAY/Northeastern University database.
 

Full Article