San Jose Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
The names of the nine victims in the San Jose shooting have been released. Here is what we know about some of their lives.Full Article
At least nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning at a public transit yard in San Jose, California. Police..
The nine people killed ranged in age from 29 to 63. One person who had been hospitalized Tuesday died from their injuries.