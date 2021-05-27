Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial
Published
Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.
Published
Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.
An Idaho woman who was charged earlier this week with murdering her two children was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on..
Lori Vallow is not fit to stand trial in the killings of her two children and her husband’s ex-wife, an Idaho court ruled..