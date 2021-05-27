Thomas Ian Griffith to Reprise ‘Karate Kid III’ Role of Terry Silver on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 (Video)

Things just got interesting — and much more dangerous. Thomas Ian Griffith is set to reprise his role of “Karate Kid III” baddie Terry Silver on Season 4 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”



Watch a promo video above. The sting line at the end is “Now the real pain begins.”



In “Karate Kid III,” Silver is introduced as the man who started the “Cobra Kai” dojo with John Kreese (Martin Kove). Silver is even more nuts than Kreese, and goes from being Daniel-san’s sensei to his adversary.



“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now,” executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.”



Also, Griffith probably needed some time to grow out his ponytail.



We do not yet have a premiere date for “Cobra Kai” Season 4. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.



“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by the trio of Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.



The “Karate Kid” sequel series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).



In addition to Macchio, Zabka and now Griffith, “Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny) and Oona O’Brien (Devon).