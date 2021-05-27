2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns off Key West, Florida
Published
At least two people died and 10 remained missing Thursday evening after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Full Article
Published
At least two people died and 10 remained missing Thursday evening after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Full Article
For centuries, pelagic Sargassum, floating brown seaweed, have grown in low nutrient waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, supported..