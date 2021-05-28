Georgia man who 'faked his own death' 6 years ago found in Oklahoma
Published
Oklahoma authorities and U.S. Marshals located a man who allegedly faked his death in Georgia six years ago, according to reports.Full Article
Published
Oklahoma authorities and U.S. Marshals located a man who allegedly faked his death in Georgia six years ago, according to reports.Full Article
Watch VideoForsyth County in North Georgia is one of the wealthiest counties in the state. But that wealth is built on a dark past...