Heavy Police Presence As Crowds Descend On Miami Beach For Memorial Day Weekend
Published
Friday marked the start of the Memorial Day weekend and the party has begun on Miami Beach.Full Article
Published
Friday marked the start of the Memorial Day weekend and the party has begun on Miami Beach.Full Article
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo shares the messages from Miami Beach PD and the city's mayor. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3fON3Gn
The city released some of the restrictions it will implement that weekend.