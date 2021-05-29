President Biden has announced his first annual budget - a $6trn (£4.2trn) package that includes investment in fighting climate change and steep tax hikes for the wealthy.Full Article
Biden reveals first budget - a $6trn spending plan with $800bn for climate change
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What's in Biden's $6 trillion budget
Reuters - Politics
The White House on Friday sent Congress a $6 trillion budget plan that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and..
Biden pushes infrastructure plan, GOP vows fight
Reuters - Politics