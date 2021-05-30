Gavin MacLeod, known for his roles on classic US sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Love Boat, has died aged 90.Full Article
Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' co-star remembers Gavin MacLeod
Bleacher Report AOL
Gavin MacLeod, known for his roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Love Boat,” has died, his nephew Mark See told..
-
Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90
Zee News
-
Gavin MacLeod, The Love Boat’s Captain Stubing, dies aged 90
Upworthy
-
Gavin MacLeod, Star of ‘The Love Boat’ and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ Dies at 90
Upworthy
-
Gavin MacLeod Dead - 'Love Boat' Star Dies at 90
Just Jared
More coverage
Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ Captain and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 90
Gavin MacLeod, a sitcom veteran who played seaman “Happy” Haines on “McHale’s Navy,” Murray on “Mary Tyler Moore” and..
Upworthy
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' & 'Love Boat' Star Gavin MacLeod Dead at 90
The 'Love Boat' captain and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" star has passed away at age 90.
Upworthy