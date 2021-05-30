Police: 2 dead, Over 20 Injured In Banquet Hall Shooting
Published
The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert and authorities believe the shooting was targeted.Full Article
Published
The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert and authorities believe the shooting was targeted.Full Article
Two people were killed and at least 20 wounded Sunday when three shooters fired “indiscriminately” into a crowd outside a..
Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Florida, police in the US..