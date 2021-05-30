At least 2 dead, 20+ injured at Florida shooting
Police in South Florida say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert. (May 30)
Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more...
