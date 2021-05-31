Remembering the United States Colored Troops who helped win the Civil War
Published
Created by the government after emancipation in 1863, the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers helped the Union win a decisive victory in the Civil War.
Published
Created by the government after emancipation in 1863, the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers helped the Union win a decisive victory in the Civil War.
By José Niño*
The Biden administration’s announcement in mid-April to withdraw American troops looks like a..
Al Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan is very much alive and thriving as the US withdraws funding and troops. CNN’s Nick Paton..