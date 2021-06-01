Memorial Growing As Heartbroken Family Members Visit Site Of NW Miami-Dade Mass Shooting
Heartbroken family members and friends stopped by the growing memorial for the victims of the mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.Full Article
CBS4's Austin Carter shares the latest developments in the case. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3c6ZBYA
The family of Clayton Dillard III confirmed that he was one of the people killed during Sunday's early morning shooting.