Black Wall Street Gallery In SoHo Vandalized On 100th Anniversary Of Tulsa Massacre
Published
Near the fountain in Washington Square Park people gathered Monday night to remember a day in American history.Full Article
Published
Near the fountain in Washington Square Park people gathered Monday night to remember a day in American history.Full Article
CBS2's Cory James has more on the incident, which happened on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Oklahoma's second-largest city of Tulsa will soon mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 massacre on the Black community, as many..