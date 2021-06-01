Black Wall Street Gallery In SoHo Vandalized On 100th Anniversary Of Tulsa Massacre
Published
Near the fountain in Washington Square Park people gathered Monday night to remember a day in American history.Full Article
Published
Near the fountain in Washington Square Park people gathered Monday night to remember a day in American history.Full Article
CBS2's Cory James has more on the incident, which happened on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Paul Rucker's multimedia work tackles mass incarceration, lynching, police brutality and the ways America has been shaped by..