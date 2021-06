The mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gives the order, "Don't give up the ship" during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812. The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is released, as is David Bowie's debut album, titled "David Bowie." President Trump announces that the U.S. will leave the Paris climate agreement.