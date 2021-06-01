Video: California teen shoves bear to save her dogs
Published
A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs Monday.Full Article
Published
A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs Monday.Full Article
A California teenager rushed to defend her dogs from a family of bears, shoving the biggest bear off a wall and scaring it away .....
Hailey Morinico didn't hesitate when she saw a large bear facing off with her family dogs from the top of a wall in their..