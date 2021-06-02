President Joe Biden formally ended the Trump-era policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico until their court dates in the US, as indicated in a memo issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Full Article
Joe Biden Ends Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy, Migrants Forced to Stay in Mexico
