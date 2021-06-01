Robert Hogan, Veteran TV Actor From ‘Peyton Place’ to ‘The Wire,’ Dies at 87

Robert Hogan, a longtime TV actor who appeared on more than 100 different TV shows over a six-decade career, has died. He was 87.



Hogan passed away on May 27 from pneumonia, his family announced in an obituary. He was diagnosed with Vascular Alzheimer’s disease in 2013.



Hogan’s first TV roles came in the 1960s and include “Hazel,” “The Donna Reed Show,” “Gomer Pyle: USMC,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Dr. Kildare.” In the 1970s, he would appear in “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hawaii Five-O.” His other TV credits include “T.J. Hooker,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Fall Guy,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “Cosby,” “Now and Again,” “The Wire” and three “Law & Order” programs.



“Hogan’s Heroes,” which he made a few guest appearances on, was named after Hogan by the show’s co-creator Bernard Fein, a longtime friend. Bob Crane played the fictional “Robert Hogan” on the popular series.



He was also part of the original stage cast for Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men,” which Sorkin adapted into the acclaimed 1992 movie starring Demi Moore, Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.



Hogan is survived by his wife, Mary Hogan, and three children from a previous marriage — Chris, Stephen, and Jud — and two grandchildren Susanna and Liam. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the two not-for-profit organizations: DOROT in New York City and the Alzheimer’s Association.