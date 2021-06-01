Anthony Fauci’s New Book ‘Expect the Unexpected’ Is an Unexpected 80 Pages Long

Work with the White House coronavirus task force led Anthony Fauci to choose an apt title for his upcoming book. But the length, at 80 pages, raises questions about its depth.



Fauci is calling his new book “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.” The book, announced by Publisher’s Lunch, is published by a National Geographic imprint and due out November 2. Preorders went live this week on Amazon and total $18, plus tax.



The book’s description says it is compiled from “hours” of interviews with Fauci and promises to “share the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by.”



The cover is eye-catching, to say the least – it features a dramatic black and white photo of Fauci in a suit pulling down a bright green and blue mask with both hands.



Fauci certainly has gotten a crash course in both predicting and handling the unexpected in the last year. The acclaimed immunologist served both the Trump and Biden administrations in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and has advised every president on disease response since Ronald Reagan.



In addition to being appointed chief medical officer to the president by Biden, Fauci is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he’s worked since 1984.



Prior to his work as the leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci worked with the NIAID and National Institute of Health to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic and Ebola.



The book’s description promises that “the earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.”