Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ Limited Series

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of the scripted limited series adaptation of “The Staircase” at HBO Max, the streamer announced Tuesday.



Turner joins Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the series from Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Campos will direct six of the eight episodes and co-write the series with Cohn. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.



Firth stars as Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife and spent eight years in prison, as documented in the true crime docuseries of the same name by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Collette plays Peterson’s wife, Kathleen, and Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s adopted daughters.



Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey also star in the limited series.



De Lestrade’s hit docuseries “The Staircase” was first released in 2004 and featured interviews with Peterson’s family, attorneys, as well as courtroom footage. The series updated with new information in 2013 and again in 2018, when it was released as a Netflix documentary.



Peterson was convicted of murder in 2003 and granted a new trial in 2011, but before the second trial could start, he submitted to an Alford plea to the reduced charge of manslaughter. He was sentenced to time served and released.



