Coachella Is Back, Announces 2022 Dates

Get your credit cards and flower crowns ready, because Coachella is coming.



The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that it will return to Indio, Calif., for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Advance tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT.







See you in the desert Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6



— Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021



The announcement immediately prompted virtual tears of joy from music lovers the world over. Like most festivals and large-scale events last year, Coachella canceled its April 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers then attempted to stage an October 2021 comeback, but that plan was also scrapped as vaccination timelines were called into question.



If you’re still holding onto your Coachella 2020 or 2021 tickets, there’s no need to worry — your tickets will automatically roll over to the 2022 dates. If you can no longer attend the long-awaited, desert-set festival, you can request a refund for your tickets by Friday, June 11.



More details on Coachella’s plan for COVID-19 compliance can be found here.



Although the 2022 lineup has yet to be announced, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were slated to headline back in 2020.