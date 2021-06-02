Yellen Aims to Win Support for Global Tax Deal
The Biden administration is trying to persuade other nations to approve a global minimum tax as it works to curb profit shifting and raise corporate taxes in the United States.Full Article
The Group of 7, representing some of the world's richest nations, are within touching distance of a historic deal to close the net..
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief says he’s optimistic the world’s richest countries will agree on a plan to tax..