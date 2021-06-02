Katie Hobbs Announces Bid For Arizona Governor
Published
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said on Wednesday that she will seek the Democratic Party nomination for governor in the election next year...Full Article
Published
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said on Wednesday that she will seek the Democratic Party nomination for governor in the election next year...Full Article
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, tossed her hat in the ring on Wednesday.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has assigned protection to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after death threats amid the latest election..