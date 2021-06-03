‘Bachelor in Paradise': David Spade, Other Guest Hosts to Fill in for Chris Harrison

David Spade and a rotating stable of guest hosts will replace Chris Harrison on the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to reports.



No other guest hosts have been confirmed, but according to Variety, which first reported the news, the roster will be comprised of celebrity comedians rather than “Bachelor” franchise veterans.



The news that Harrison will not return comes just days ahead of the new season of “The Bachelorette,” which will mark the franchise’s first without Harrison at the helm. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will fill in for Harrison following his decision to step back from the show earlier this year.



It remains unclear whether or not Harrison will return for the next upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which will air in the fall. Representatives for ABC and Warner Horizon declined to comment.



Harrison temporarily stepped aside from the program in February after fans called into question the show’s handling of race and criticized Harrison for an interview in which he appeared to defend a contestant’s racist actions.



Harrison has apologized for the interview, saying he is “dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.” He has also stated an intention to return to the franchise at some point in the future.



“I plan to be back, and I want to be back,” he said in a recent interview on “Good Morning America.” “This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I’m excited to be a part of that change.”