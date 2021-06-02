‘Never Have I Ever’ Breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Lead Contemporary Take on ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at Netflix

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the breakout star of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever,” has landed a leading role in a Netflix romantic comedy titled “The Netherfield Girls.”



The film will be the 19-year-old Ramakrishan’s debut movie. “The Netherfield Girls” is described as a contemporary take on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” that’s in the style of films like “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”



Becca Gleason, who made her debut feature with “Summer ’03” that premiered at SXSW in 2018, will both write and direct “The Netherfield Girls” for Netflix. Gleason is also a consulting producer on an upcoming Amazon series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”



Temple Hill Entertainment is producing. No release date or other cast has been set.



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starred as high schooler Devi Vishwakumar in “Never Have I Ever,” which premiered in 2020 and is based on creator Mindy Kaling’s life. The series examines the complicated life of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl, and Ramakrishnan landed the part following a search of 15,000 other actresses. Her work also nabbed her an Independent Spirit Award nomination, and the show will soon return for a second season.



Gleason is represented by ICM Partners, Echo Lake Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Ramakrishnan is represented by ICM Partners, Premier Artists Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.



Variety first reported the news.