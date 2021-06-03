McLovin Turns 40 Today! Seth Rogen and Other Stars Offer Birthday Wishes

Happy Birthday McLovin! The iconic character from “Superbad” has turned 40 on Thursday … that is if you believe his fake ID.



Because it’s not Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s character Fogell who actually turned 40, it’s his alter ego, the Honolulu native and organ donor McLovin, who according to his fake ID was born June 3, 1981. Fans of “Superbad” noticed the date and shared it online Thursday, leading other stars such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jake Tapper to wish the character himself a happy birthday.



“Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old),” the film’s writer and co-star Seth Rogen said on Twitter.



If you haven’t seen the 2007 teen comedy “Superbad” in a while, the film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as “Seth and Evan,” named for the film’s writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who are trying to get booze for a party and recruit their friend Fogell who has come up with a fake ID. But their plans start to fall apart when they realize his ID lists him as “McLovin,” which sounds like an “Irish R&B singer.” And hey, he could’ve gone with “Muhammed,” the most commonly used name on Earth. Read a f—ing book for once.



But not only did he pick McLovin, he made his teenage self 25 rather than a more convincing 21, which landed his birthday on June 3, 1981. Turns out it’s also well past time for him to get that ID updated as well.



McLovin’s ID has popped up in other occasions, particularly when a 20-year-old in Iowa tried to get into a bar with a fake ID that also read McLovin and listed his birthday as June 3, 1981. You can guess how that turned out.



See some of the online reaction to the “Superbad” character’s birthday below:







Happy 40th birthday, McLOVIN. pic.twitter.com/IX29HgATkJ



— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) June 3, 2021







— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021







Happy McLovin Day, everyone https://t.co/8e9zdyxGoC



— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 3, 2021