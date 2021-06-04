Former Vice President Mike Pence describes January 6 as a "dark day" in the history of the United States. The siege witnessed a number of rioters who were supporters of former President Donald Trump calling for the death of Pence.Full Article
Pence: I May Not See 'Eye to Eye' With Trump Over January 6 Capitol Siege
