Pence: I May Not See 'Eye to Eye' With Trump Over January 6 Capitol Siege

HNGN

Published

Former Vice President Mike Pence describes January 6 as a "dark day" in the history of the United States. The siege witnessed a number of rioters who were supporters of former President Donald Trump calling for the death of Pence.

