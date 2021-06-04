10 Sweetest Donut Scenes in Movies and TV, From ‘The Simpsons’ to ‘Full Metal Jacket’ (Videos)

Happy #NationalDonutDay, or as we like to call it, Friday. Whether it’s glazed, sprinkled, jelly filled, or in the case of those revolting eclairs from “Van Wilder,” (gulp) dog semen, we’ll take a donut over a croissant or the heartiest of bagels any day. And these colorful treats always look good on screen, so this round lifesaver has found its way into some particularly famous moments of movies and TV. To quote Homer Simpson, “Donuts, is there anything they can’t do?”



“Full Metal Jacket”



RIP R. Lee Ermey. Only he could find a way to make the donut the ultimate motivational tool in this chilling scene from Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket.”



“Zootopia”



Among all the creative, memorable moments in Disney’s “Zootopia,” this delightful one of Officer Hopps chasing down a robber through the tiny mouse town stands out for Officer Hopps’s donut heroics.



“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”



“Just a little bite won’t hurt ya.” Now only if I had the same diet regimen as Ben Stiller’s character does…



“Jack and Jill” – “Dunkaccino”



Possibly the most excruciating 30 seconds Al Pacino has ever put onto film, who could’ve imagined the guy who once played Michael Corleone would even jokingly change his first name to “Dunk” for this most eye-rolling of donut and coffee-themed puns.



“Transformers”



Anyone else think Anthony Anderson was the best part of the first “Transformers?” This is an especially tasty way to prove you’re not guilty.



“Wayne’s World”



Sadly Stan Mikita’s donuts is not a real place, but then it’d be hard to find a room where people are casually training to be in a James Bond movie when you open the door in real life.



“Boogie Nights”



Paul Thomas Anderson stages this scene from “Boogie Nights” brilliantly. The camera peers through the glass of the donut shelves at Don Cheadle’s Buck Swope, teasing the colorful sweetness of the moment and the clerk’s attendant so that when bullets fly, the blood hitting the fan is all the more startling.



“Iron Man 2”



Randy’s Donuts is already an iconic landmark, but now it’s even the home of the birth of the Avengers? “Iron Man 2” maybe doesn’t hold up all that well, but this donut shop scene still hits the sweet spot.



“The Simpsons” “Treehouse of Horror”



And as a TV bonus, if you still haven’t had enough donuts, how about “All the donuts in the world!”



