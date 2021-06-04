4 infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of baby gliders
Fisher-Price is recalling two of its baby gliders after four infants died of suffocation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.Full Article
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers after the deaths of four infants who..