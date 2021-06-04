Brie Larson’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Song ‘Black Sheep’ Is (Finally) Available to Stream

“Hello again, friend of a friend.” Writer-director Edgar Wright just dropped some big news for fans of his 2010 cult classic, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”



On Friday, Wright tweeted a clip from the scene in which Brie Larson performs the song “Black Sheep.” In the tweet, the filmmaker announced that not only would an extended version of the “Scott Pilgrim” soundtrack be available on all streaming services come July 9 but that fans can stream Larson’s famous cover right now.



The “Hot Fuzz” director also added that the album would also include original demos from Beck and other music from the film.







On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be available on all digital music services! It includes demos from Beck & more music from the film including Brie Larson’s performance of “Black Sheep". Stream it now! https://t.co/IkKbMpr3Bb pic.twitter.com/4DJc0MokB6



The film’s official 22-song soundtrack was released in 2010. However, only the original version of “Black Sheep,” performed by the band Metric, was included. The omission of Larson’s version has forced fans to seek it out on YouTube, where the scene from the film has racked up over 40 million views.



One of her relatively early acting gigs, Larson played Envy Adams in the beloved romantic action comedy, one of the titular Scott’s (Michael Cera) exes. Besides Envy’s band, Clash at Demonhead, the flick’s other fictitious band, Sex Bob-omb, can also be heard on the soundtrack.



In addition to Larson’s studio version of “Black Sheep,” the album will include 11 newly released tracks. Check out the full track list here.