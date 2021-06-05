New Jersey Teen Megha Ganne Is First Amateur In 15 Years To Share Lead After Any Round At US Women’s Open
Seventeen-year-old Holmdel native Megha Ganne was tied for the lead at 4-under after the first round Thursday.Full Article
Megha Ganne seemed at ease as she moved to the top of the leaderboard during her second round at the Olympic Club. She held a share..
Megha Ganne shot 4-under 67 and is the first amateur to co-lead the U.S. Women's Open after the first round since Jane Park at the..