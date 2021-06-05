Miami Gardens Group Seeks To Recall Politicians Who Voted For Formula 1 Racing
Published
A group of Miami Gardens residents is a step closer to recalling several members of the city council they say voted in favor of Formula 1 racing.Full Article
Published
A group of Miami Gardens residents is a step closer to recalling several members of the city council they say voted in favor of Formula 1 racing.Full Article
CBS4's Bobeth Yates reports on a group eyeing to recall those who voted in favor of Formula 1 racing.
A group that calls itself Miami Gardens Strong does not one Formula One racing in their Miami Gardens neighborhood .