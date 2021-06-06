Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backwards? Kriss Kross Memes Have Already Begun

Donald Trump spoke in front of the Republican party in North Carolina on Saturday, rehashing his typical talking points and bashing President Joe Biden. But at the end of the night, his words weren’t what had social media buzzing — it was his wrinkly, ill-fitting pants that quickly drew comparisons to Kriss Kross and others.



Posting a clip of Trump moving away from the podium, one person honed in on that fact that there appeared to be no zipper on the front of his pants. “Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards,” New York Daily News contributor Brandon Friedman wrote. “Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”



For reference, here is the moment.







Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8



Almost immediately, the twice-impeached former President started getting roasted by Twitter users, most drawing comparisons to the ’90s hip-hop duo Kriss Kross.



Comprised of Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith, Kriss Kross were best known for their hit song “Jump” — notably their debut single — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and was certified double platinum as a single.



But beyond their musical success, Kriss Kross had an iconic fashion sense, always wearing their pants backwards (Chris Kelly maintained the look right up until he died at age 34).







Kris Kross will make ya, Trump Trump.



Want to feel old? This is what Kris Kross looks like today. pic.twitter.com/OAWxAnKKcc



Kriss Kross & DaddyMac were ahead of their time. https://t.co/ytCauiWFXX



Others simply focused on the absurdity of the situation, poking fun at the idea that Trump perhaps just didn’t notice the error. “Just like everybody else he puts his pants on, no legs at a time,” Keith Olbermann tweeted.







Just like everybody else he puts his pants on, no legs at a time https://t.co/rZ3FZQyHMI



Just incredible that at no point did he go “huh something’s a little off here” as he zipped himself up on the ass



I can’t stop laughing… https://t.co/tf5GsvpobZ



Now, it’s entirely possible that Trump’s choice in pants simply had an elastic waistband, or the lighting just made it seem like there was a lack of zipper. But folks on social media are going to have their fun in the meantime.



Others focused on the wrinkly appearance of the pants and recalled an account in former 2016 campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s book that he made White House communications director Hope Hicks steam his pants while he wore them and once berated her for forgetting to bring the steaming machine during a campaign trip.







TFW you realize Hope Hicks was actually the most important member of your team pic.twitter.com/Q9WOIvoOGt



Imagine waking up this morning as Hope Hicks and realizing you’ll be forever known as the pant steamer girl for the loon https://t.co/zJT06KkEQn



Loving this vintage mermaid skirt by Halston pic.twitter.com/rfNfBAGB3y



