Black Bear Spotted In Downtown Naples Eludes Wildlife Officials
Published
Residents of Naples have reported seeing a black bear wandering around in the downtown area, but so far wildlife officials have failed to track it down.Full Article
Published
Residents of Naples have reported seeing a black bear wandering around in the downtown area, but so far wildlife officials have failed to track it down.Full Article
A black bear seen wandering in downtown Naples has eluded wildlife officials even as sightings of the animal continue