Here's what we know about the Telegraph Fire burning west of Globe
Published
The Telegraph Fire burned over 56,600 acres as of Monday afternoon and is expected to grow as dry conditions and high winds fuel the flames.
Published
The Telegraph Fire burned over 56,600 acres as of Monday afternoon and is expected to grow as dry conditions and high winds fuel the flames.
Towns near Globe and Superior prepare for evacuations.
The Telegraph Fire continues to burn in Pinal County between Globe and Apache Junction as a chopper tries to suppress its growth on..