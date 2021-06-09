Armed man shot dead by Denver police is identified
An armed man shot dead by Denver police was identified Tuesday and three patrol officers who fired at the man are on modified police duty during an ongoing investigation.Full Article
Multiple Denver police officers shot at an armed man who was firing shots at a park "full of people," officials said Friday night.
Denver police were involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon near Alameda Avenue between Lipan and Pecos Streets.