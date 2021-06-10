Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalist
Published
For the second consecutive year, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was named a finalist Thursday for the Hart Trophy -- awarded to the NHL's most valuable player.Full Article
Published
For the second consecutive year, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was named a finalist Thursday for the Hart Trophy -- awarded to the NHL's most valuable player.Full Article
Oilers center Connor McDavid, Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the..
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon..