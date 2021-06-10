'Red alert': Lake Mead falls to lowest water level since Hoover Dam's construction in 1930s
Published
Lake Mead declined to its lowest level since Hoover Dam's construction in the 1930s. It's a new milestone for the water-starved Colorado River.
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolised the American ascendance of the..