Man kills woman, child, himself at FL supermarket
Published
Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and a child inside a Florida supermarket Thursday before killing himself, causing dozens to flee the store in panic. (June 10)
Published
Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and a child inside a Florida supermarket Thursday before killing himself, causing dozens to flee the store in panic. (June 10)
A supermarket employee used managed to an elderly man in a wheelchair rolling down an escalator in southwest China.