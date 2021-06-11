Funeral service for Officer Ginarro New at Dream City Church in Phoenix
At Officer Ginarro New's funeral service at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 10, 2021, family and friends heard bagpipes and a 21-gun salute.
Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New was killed in a crash. His funeral is set for Thursday morning at Dream City Church.