9 shot, 1 dead, including an injured 2-year-old in Savannah mass shooting
Published
Savannah Police are on the scene tonight of a shooting in the 200 block of Avery st. where multiple people are hurt.Full Article
Published
Savannah Police are on the scene tonight of a shooting in the 200 block of Avery st. where multiple people are hurt.Full Article
A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, left one person dead and injured at least eight others, including a two-year-old and a..
Five people were hospitalized after being shot and injured in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA..