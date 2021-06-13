Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day
A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day on Saturday.Full Article
He started one Saturday as the pandemic was raging. Then he just kept going, never mind Chicago’s winter.