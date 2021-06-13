Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe and Jill Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden flew Sunday from the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II. (June 13)
This clip shows the US presidential motorcade arriving at Newquay Cornwall Airport.
Queen Elizabeth II greeted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle ahead of their meeting.