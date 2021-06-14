G7 summit: Biden says America is back at the table
Published
The US president praises the three-day summit and seeks to distance himself from his predecessor.Full Article
Published
The US president praises the three-day summit and seeks to distance himself from his predecessor.Full Article
Joe Biden spoke about America's contribution to the G7 Summit.
By Ambassador Arben Cici*
The White House has prepared for President Joe Biden's first international trip since he was..
What challenges and opportunities lie ahead, from the perspective of Spanish influence, on the road to relaunching transatlantic..